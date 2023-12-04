AD
Sports News

Kamden Ross Named SCAC Co-Player of the Week.

todayDecember 4, 2023

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: Kamden Ross of Schreiner Men’s Basketball, a junior center from Cibolo, Texas have been named the SCAC Men’s Basketball Co-Player-of-the-Week for games played from Monday, November 27 through Saturday, December 2.

Story courtesy of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference

Ross was vital to the Mountaineers success last weekend as Schreiner opened up a perfect 2-0 in league play for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Ross averaged 23.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game and went 9-of-12 at the stripe at Texas Lutheran and Southwestern. Ross scored 19 points and got eleven boards in a 90-81 victory over the Bulldogs and followed that performance up with 28 points and nine boards in an 74-70 victory over the Pirates.

Ross shares this week’s honor with Trinity University’s Christian Green.”

To read the full SCAC article (Click Here)

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

