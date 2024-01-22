Kamden Ross Named SCAC Player of the Week

AD

Story courtesy of Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference

KERRVILLE, TX Kamden Ross of Schreiner Men’s Basketball, a junior center from Cibolo, Texas, has been named the SCAC Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Week for games played from Monday, January 15 through Sunday, January 21.

Ross led the Mountaineers men’s basketball team to back-to-back close victories, over Texas Lutheran and Southwestern last weekend, defeating the Bulldogs 90-76 and the Pirates 87-72. Ross put up 24 points on 64.7 percent shooting (11-of-17) from the field, 100 percent from the charity stripe (2-for-2) against the Bulldogs. Followed by a career-high 32 points against the Pirates, connecting on 61.1 percent (11-of-18) from the field, and 71.4 percent from the charity stripe. Ross added 15.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game to his weekend stats. In the over TLU Ross posted his second 20-plus point and rebound effort of the season, previously accomplishing the feat back on December 20th against McMurry. Ross is the first SCAC men’s basketball player to post a 20-plus point and rebound effort in a single game since Millsaps’ Edrick Montgomery hit the mark back in 2008. Additionally, Ross surpassed the career milestone of 1,000 points Saturday night against Southwestern on his 32-point performance. For the week, Ross averaged 28.0 points shooting at a 62.9 percent clip from the field. The Mountaineers sit at third in the SCAC standings at 7-3 in conference play.

