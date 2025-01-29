Kane Brown enlists Scotty, Mitchell, Ashley + Dasha for ‘Says I Can’ collab

Kane Brown has teamed with his The High Road Tour openers to release a special version of “Says I Can.”

“Says I Can – The High Road Tour Version” features Scotty McCreery, Mitchell Tenpenny, Ashley Cooke and Dasha, all of whom will join Kane on his upcoming The High Road Tour, kicking off March 13 in San Diego, California.

After the song hit digital platforms, Kane shared a video of him surprise-calling each of his four openers while holding a green solo cup, ready to offer virtual cheers through the screen. The catch? None of them expected the call, let alone grabbing a cup to cheers immediately.

So who took the longest to get Kane’s hint? You’ll have to watch the clip on social platform X to find out.