Buck Country Music News

Kane Brown has ‘2 Pair’ in his hand — and on his feet — for summer

todayJune 13, 2025

ABC/Heidi Gutman

Kane Brown is dealing his fans “2 Pair” as the weather heats up, though his new song has more to do with boots than cards. 

“’2 Pair’ is an anthem for the summer,” he says of the new track. “I wanted to give my fans a song they can blast at full volume and sing along to all summer long. It perfectly matches the energy of the best time of the year, and I hope they feel that energy the same way that I do.”

“2 Pair” is the first new music from Kane since January’s The High Road. That album’s “Backseat Driver” is nearing the top of the chart. 

Kane’s working fairs and festivals this summer as he prepares to take The High Road Tour to Europe this fall. He’ll also be shooting his feature film debut in The Token Groomsmen with Taylor Lautner.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

