AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Kane Brown + Katelyn let their ‘Body Talk’ in steamy music video

todayNovember 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, have dropped their second duet, “Body Talk.”

The love song finds Kane and Katelyn professing their yearning for each other over a pop-leaning production.

“Is your body looking for somebody?/ ‘Cause I’m looking for somebody like you/ Yeah, there’s no doubt, we don’t need to talk about it/ ‘Cause we can let our bodies talk/ We can let our bodies talk it through,” they sing in the chorus.

Its steamy music video brings the storyline to life with Kane and Katelyn finding each other at a crowded party before letting their “body talk” in the bedroom.

Kane and Katelyn’s first duet, “Thank God,” arrived in 2022 and was a multigenre hit.

“Body Talk” is the second preview of Kane’s forthcoming new album, The High Road. Its lead single, “Backseat Driver,” is currently making its way up the country charts.

To grab tickets to Kane’s upcoming The High Road Tour, visit kanebrownmusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%