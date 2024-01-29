Kane Brown + Katelyn tease new romantic duet

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, are back in the studio together once again.

The country hitmaker recently shared with fans a snippet of an unreleased duet featuring vocals from his “Thank God” singing partner.

“Who’s ready for this new music [heart emoji],” Kane captioned his Instagram video.

The video clip shows Kane lip-syncing to the as-yet-untitled song as Katelyn sways along with their 4-year-old daughter, Kingsley Rose.

“I won’t, never will/ I don’t, never do/ I can’t, never could/ Stop loving you,” Kane and Katelyn sing in the romantic midtempo tune.

The couple are currently expecting their third child, a boy. He’ll join Kingsley and 2-year-old Kodi Jane.