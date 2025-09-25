AD
Buck Country Music News

Kane Brown kicks off the Country Music Month celebration with a marching band

todaySeptember 25, 2025

Kane Brown (ABC/Heidi Gutman)

Amazon Music is staging a Grand Ole Opry takeover on Oct. 21.

Lainey Wilson, Russell Dickerson, Dan + Shay, Lauren Alaina, Carter Faith and more will play the special night celebrating October as Country Music Month. The show will be available to stream online.

Amazon is also marking the occasion by putting out several Amazon Music Originals, starting with the Game Day Version of Kane Brown‘s “2 Pair,” which features a marching band. 

“I love that my fans have made ‘2 Pair’ the song of the summer,” Kane says. “So how about a version for the football season with a drumline and marching band?”

“Hope this gets you pumped up. Go Dawgs!” he adds, which is a reference to University of Georgia football, of course. 

Tucker Wetmore‘s take on The Georgia Satellites‘ “Keep Your Hands to Yourself” follows on Oct. 10.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

