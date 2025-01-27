Kane Brown rides ‘Backseat’ to ABC’s ‘GMA’

Kane Brown appeared on Monday’s Good Morning America to celebrate his new album, The High Road.

Of the inspiration behind his 18-track album, Kane told GMA‘s Robin Roberts, “I just had my third kid, so I don’t get out much anymore. So I basically tried to find everything I could around it that I’ve been going through recently.”

Kane added that the project covers a spectrum of themes, from “depressions to my third baby to my granddad going through Alzheimer’s.”

After the short chat, Kane took the stage to sing his current single “Backseat Driver,” which is now approaching the top 20 of the country charts.

Kane’s The High Road Tour kicks off March 13 in San Diego, California. For a full list of dates, visit kanebrownmusic.com.