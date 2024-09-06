AD
Buck Country Music News

Kane Brown’s going to receive a special award

todaySeptember 6, 2024

ABC

Kane Brown is set to receive the Country Champion Award at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards. 

The special nod will recognize his “passion for service and groundbreaking contributions to the country music industry and beyond,” according to a press release.

Wynonna Judd was the Country Champion Award recipient at the PCCAs in 2023.

The 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards, hosted by Shania Twain, air live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

