Kane Brown's got a new collab coming

February 21, 2024

Kane Brown and Mexican artist Carin Leon will debut their new song, “The One (Pero No Como Yo),” at the Premio Lo Nuestro Awards on Thursday, February 22.

The announcement arrived via a collaborative post on Kane and Carin’s Instagram pages.

“Very happy to tell you that ‘The One (Pero No Como Yo)’ featuring @kanebrown is coming out soon! See you on 02/22 at @premiolonuestro,” Carin captioned the post, which features a photo of the singers sharing a fist bump.

Kane’s currently #4 on the country charts with “I Can Feel It,” the lead single from his forthcoming new album.

Coming up, Kane will hit the road on his In The Air Tour. It kicks off March 28 in Charlottesville and will wrap September 14 in Arlington. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to Kane’s website.

Meanwhile, Carin will make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Friday, February 23. 
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

