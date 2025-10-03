AD
Buck Country Music News

Kane & Katelyn Brown’s ‘Thank God’ inspires Lifetime Christmas movie

todayOctober 3, 2025

Kane & Katelyn Brown’s “Thank God” (Sony Music Nashville)

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown are executive producing a new holiday movie based on their chart-topping hit, “Thank God.” 

Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch stars Tyler Hilton as a professional hockey player who travels to a Nashville farm to recover after he’s injured three weeks before the holidays. Arielle Kebbel plays the equestrian-assisted therapist and single mom who helps him. 

“The song ‘Thank God’ is so special to us,” Kane and Katelyn say in a news release. “We love performing it on stage and it’s incredible how it’s connected to so many fans. We also really love Christmas and celebrating as a family. So for these two worlds to collide, we couldn’t be more excited!”

The movie will air on Lifetime as part of the channel’s annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime slate of programming. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

