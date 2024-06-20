AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Kane + Katelyn welcome third child

todayJune 20, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kane Brown is officially a dad of three.

The “Thank God” singer and his wife, Katelyn, welcomed their third child on Tuesday.

Kane shared the news on Instagram alongside the baby boy’s name, Krewe Allen Brown, and photos of them and their newborn.

The first slide captures Kane and Katelyn smiling as they swaddle Krewe on the hospital bed, while the last photo’s a monochrome shot of their baby boy’s tiny feet.

Krewe joins his two older sisters Kodi Jane, 2, and Kingsley Rose, 4.

Kane’s got shows lined up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Wildwood, New Jersey, on Thursday and Saturday, respectively, before taking a couple of days off and returning July 3 for a show in Quapaw, Oklahoma. Tickets and a full list of dates are available now at tour.kanebrownmusic.com.

Kane and Marshmello are making their way up the country charts with their latest single, “Miles on It.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%