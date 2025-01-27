Kansas & 38 Special teaming for summer tour

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Kansas and 38 Special are teaming up for a new tour.

The two bands will hit the road this summer on a 14-date tour that kicks off June 6 in Richmond, Virginia, and wraps July 26 in Rogers, Arkansas.

The tour will feature special guests Jefferson Starship, Traffic’s Dave Mason and the Outlaws on select dates.

Tickets for most shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. A complete list of shows, and ticket information, can be found at kansasband.com and 38special.com.

Kansas, best known for their hits “Carry On My Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind,” already has a busy schedule for 2025, with spring dates booked through April. Their next show is Feb. 1 in Orlando, Florida.

38 Special, whose hits include “Hold On Loosely” and “Caught Up In You,” is also currently on tour and will play New Buffalo, Michigan, on Feb. 7.