AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Kansas & 38 Special teaming for summer tour

todayJanuary 27, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Kansas and 38 Special are teaming up for a new tour.

The two bands will hit the road this summer on a 14-date tour that kicks off June 6 in Richmond, Virginia, and wraps July 26 in Rogers, Arkansas.

The tour will feature special guests Jefferson Starship, Traffic’s Dave Mason and the Outlaws on select dates.

Tickets for most shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. A complete list of shows, and ticket information, can be found at kansasband.com and 38special.com.

Kansas, best known for their hits “Carry On My Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind,” already has a busy schedule for 2025, with spring dates booked through April. Their next show is Feb. 1 in Orlando, Florida.

38 Special, whose hits include “Hold On Loosely” and “Caught Up In You,” is also currently on tour and will play New Buffalo, Michigan, on Feb. 7.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%