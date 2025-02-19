AD
Kansas cancels shows following singer’s cancer revelation

todayFebruary 19, 2025

L-R: Dan McGowan, Ronnie Platt, and Joe Deninzon of Kansas /photo credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Kansas has canceled two shows following the revelation that their singer, Ronnie Platt, has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

Platt, who has been singing with the band since 2014, announced his diagnosis on social media on Feb. 15, assuring fans his cancer “has a 99% survival rate” and that it hasn’t spread.

“It’s contained to my thyroid. I just have to have my thyroid removed. Go through some rehab time and be right back in the saddle,” he wrote. “I sincerely appreciate everyone’s positive thoughts and prayers. I have some absolutely amazing people going to bat for me!!”

He added, “this is just a bump in the road and will be behind me very soon! so everyone please CARRY ON!”

Ahead of the announcement the band canceled their Friday show in New Orleans citing “band illness.” They’ve also canceled their March 1 show in Lake Charles, Louisiana, for the same reason.

Kansas is next scheduled to appear on the ’70s Rock & Romance Cruise 2025, departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 15. Their next headlining show is April 4 in Ivins, Utah. A complete list of dates can be found at kansasband.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

