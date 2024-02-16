Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting: Police determining ‘applicable charges’ for juvenile suspects

AD

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — Two juvenile suspects remain detained in the wake of Wednesday’s mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade that left one person dead and 22 others injured.

Formal charges against the juveniles have not yet been filed, according to Kansas City police.

Officials are now working with juvenile prosecutors “to review investigative findings and determine applicable charges,” a police spokesperson told ABC News on Thursday.

The shooting, which unfolded outside Union Station as Chiefs fans were leaving the parade and rally, appeared to stem from a dispute, police said.

Initially, three people were detained as suspects in the shooting but the third person — also a juvenile — has since been determined not to be involved with the shooting and was released from police custody, according to the police spokesperson.

Several guns were recovered, police said.

At least half of the victims involved in the mass shooting are under the age of 16, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said.

Children’s Mercy Hospital said it received 11 children, ranging in age from 6 to 15, though hospital officials did not specify if the 6-year-old was wounded by gunfire or injured in the resulting chaos. In total, nine of the children taken to Mercy Hospital had been shot, officials said, while three remained at the hospital on Friday.

All of those victims are expected to recover, officials said.

University Health said it received eight gunshot patients, including two who remained in critical condition Thursday.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 44, a DJ at local radio station KKFI 90.1 FM, was killed in the shooting. She leaves behind her husband and two young children.

“This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community,” the radio station said in a statement Wednesday.

“We woke up this morning excited and the last thing we ever expected was to have a tragedy in our family,” her brother, Beto Lopez, told ABC News.