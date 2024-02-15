Kansas City mass shooting timeline: How the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade ended in tragedy

AD

(NEW YORK) — As Kansas City, Missouri, continues to reel in the aftermath of the tragic mass shooting that rang out at the end of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade, authorities are piecing together a timeline of events that left one person dead and 21 injured.

Less than 30 minutes after the parade at Union Station concluded on Wednesday, gunfire erupted near the stage where Kansas City Chiefs players and coaches had addressed the crowd, according to authorities.

Three suspects — including two juveniles — have been detained, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said in a press conference Thursday.

The mass shooting left a total of 22 individuals shot, including one fatality, according to Graves, who said the victims’ ages range from 8 years old to 47 years old. At least half of the victims are under the age of 16, she said.

Fire officials said the victims included eight critically hurt and seven seriously hurt.

This is how the shooting unfolded, according to officials.

Feb. 14, 11:00 a.m.: Parade begins

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade began around 11 a.m. local time and concluded at Union Station where players and coaches gave speeches that began at 12:45 p.m., local time.

2:00 p.m.: Police confirm shots fired

At 2:02 p.m., local time, police confirmed shots were fired west of Union Station, sharing a statement on X, “Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area.”

At 2:09 p.m., local time, police shared an update, saying, “We are releasing everyone from inside Union Station.”

2:13 p.m.: 2 suspects detained, multiple victims struck

Kansas City police shared an update on X, saying, “Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck. We took two armed people into custody for more investigation.”

Approximately 2:30-2:40 p.m.: Kansas and Missouri governors evacuated

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly shared a statement on X at 2:27 p.m., local time, confirming she has been safely evacuated.

“I have been evacuated and am out of harm’s way,” she wrote.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s official X account shared a statement at 2:48 p.m., local time, saying he and First fady Teresa Parson were “safe and secure.”

3:15 p.m.: 1 victim confirmed dead, 3 in critical condition

In the initial count, the Kansas City Fire Department confirmed one person had died and three victims were in critical condition following the shooting.

The active scene saw several people individuals being transported on stretchers and the department spokesperson noted the initial count did not include hospital walk-ins.

3:45 p.m.: Chiefs players and coaches confirmed safe, victim count rises to 15

During the first press briefing after the shooting, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas confirmed all of the Chiefs players, coaches and staff who attended the Super Bowl parade were safe.

Police Chief Stacey Graves said during the first press conference that as many as 15 people had been injured in the shooting.

5:30 p.m.: 22 people confirmed shot, 3 suspects detained

During the second press conference conducted by authorities following the shooting, Graves said the victim count had risen to 22 people, including children, with one person dead.

Graves noted that three individuals were detained by authorities for investigation and firearms were recovered from the scene.

“We have recovered firearms,” she said. “I don’t have a number for you or a caliber. We have recovered firearms.”

6:30 p.m.: Radio DJ confirmed as slain shooting victim

On Wednesday night, Kansas City radio station KKFI 90.1 confirmed one of its DJs, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, was killed in the shooting.

“This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community,” the station wrote in a statement on Facebook.

Feb. 15, 10:30 a.m.: Police say the shooting stemmed from a dispute

During a press conference Thursday morning, Graves said the shooting stemmed from a dispute.

Graves said three suspects — including two juveniles — have been detained, saying charges have not yet been filed. Several guns were recovered from the scene, Graves said.

10:30 a.m.: Police confirm ages of the victims

During the press conference, Graves revealed The victims’ ages range from 8 years old to 47 years old. At least half of the victims are under the age of 16, she said.

Fire officials said the victims included eight critically hurt and seven seriously hurt.