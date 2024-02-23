AD
Kansas drummer Phil Ehart recovering from heart attack

todayFebruary 23, 2024

Kansas has announced that original drummer Phil Ehart recently suffered a major heart attack, which is forcing the 73-year-old to take time away from touring with the band in order to recover.

A message on the band’s Facebook page says there’s currently “no timetable for his recovery.” It adds, “While not on the road, Phil is remaining in a prominent role with Kansas during his recovery, serving as band manager, as he has done for 40 years.”

Kansas is currently on their 50th anniversary tour, and drummer Eric Holmquist is set to fill in for Ehart. The post notes that Holmquist has been Ehart’s protégé for the past 20 years and filled in for him in 2016 when Phil was sick, and again from 2022 to 2023 as Phil was in rehabilitation for his arm.

Kansas’ next show is happening Friday, March 1, in Richmond, Virginia. A complete list of dates can be found at kansasband.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

