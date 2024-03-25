AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Karen Gillan on what she’d like *IF* James Gunn casts her as Poison Ivy in the DCU

todayMarch 25, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC Audio

She’s currently in theaters in the “twisty” thriller Sleeping Dogs opposite the “brilliant” Russell Crowe, but fans are already hoping Karen Gillan gets the call from Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director James Gunn for another comics-based role.

Ever since an artist posted a rendition of the flame-haired Scot as DC Comics’ plant-controlling baddie Poison Ivy, the internet has been abuzz with the possibility she’d reunite with Gunn, now the co-head of the DC Comics-based movie universe.

In 2023, Gillan told Total Film, “I always thought that Poison Ivy was really fun,” adding, “maybe something like that would be cool.”

However, the actress and director, who played the blue-skinned cyborg Nebula in the Marvel universe, starting with 2014’s Guardians, tells ABC Audio she hasn’t gotten that call — yet.

“No, we haven’t had any conversations,” she claims. “I mean, I have conversations with him because he’s my friend. But … kind of nothing serious about a specific character or anything like that.”

When ABC Audio pointed out that as Ivy, she could finally work for Gunn with her naturally red hair — and not shave it off like she initially did with Nebula — Gillan was delighted. “Yesss!” she replies. “I am not against that!” 

That said, she’s not picky. She told Total Film, “Honestly, if James asked me to play an alien that sits in the background of a shot and doesn’t talk, I would say yes, because working with him has been one of the great joys of my career so far.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%