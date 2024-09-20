AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Kassi Ashton hopes her ‘Dirt’ makes you feel seen

todaySeptember 20, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Kassi Ashton‘s long-awaited debut album, Made From the Dirt, has arrived.

“I wrote ‘Made From The Dirt’ because we are made all the better every time we get back up,” Kassi says of her MCA Nashville release. “We are more beautiful because of the scars, stories, and bulls***.”

She adds, “I hope after listening … you feel seen, you feel validated, and you feel like the baddest to ever do it.”

The 10-song album features its lead single, “Drive You Out of My Mind,” and second single, “Called Crazy,” which is approaching the top 40 of the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%