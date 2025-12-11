Kassi Ashton tied the knot in low-key Key West wedding

Kassi Ashton and Travis Myatt (Omar Vega/WireImage)

Kassi Ashton and Travis Myatt tied the knot April 19 at The Ernest Hemingway Home in Key West, Florida, the couple revealed exclusively to People.

“We wanted a small, intimate wedding centered around us and where we met,” Kassi says. “We wanted a week with our best friends ending in a weekend with our immediate family in our favorite place on earth, where we could swim in romantic escapism and get out of our everyday routine. We wanted to put our loved ones in our world, in our head, and in our love story.”

Songwriter Barry Dean officiated the ceremony, which was limited to 45 guests.

Kassi and Travis got engaged in Key West in 2022 after five years of dating. The two met at the Key West Songwriters Festival in 2017.

The deluxe edition of Kassi’s debut album, Made from the Dirt: The Blooms, came out in April.