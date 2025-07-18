AD
Kate Beckinsale shares tribute honoring late mother Judy Loe

todayJuly 18, 2025

Jon Furniss/WireImage via Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale has shared a tribute to her late mother, Judy Loe.

The actress mourned the death of her mom in a post shared to Instagram on Thursday. Loe died on Tuesday, July 15, at age 78. The British actress was known for her roles in TV shows such as General Hospital, Inspector Morse, Casualty and Holby City.

In her tribute post, Beckinsale wrote she did not want to post this news, but that she did because she registered her mother’s death certificate and she knew it would soon become public record.

“She died the night of July 15th in my arms after immeasurable suffering. I have not picked all the best photos, nor the best videos, because I cannot bear to go through my camera roll yet,” Beckinsale wrote. “I deeply apologise to any of her friends who are finding out this way or through the press, but I cannot go through her phone. I am paralysed.”

Beckinsale wrote that her mother was the compass of her life, the love of her life and her dearest friend.

“The vastness and huge heart of this tiny woman has touched so many people who love her dearly. She has been brave in so many ways, forgiving sometimes too much, believing in the ultimate good in people and the world is so dim without her that it is nearly impossible to bear,” Beckinsale wrote.

The actress ended her message by telling her late mother how much she loves her.

“Mama, I love you so much. This has been my greatest fear since finding my father dead at five and I am here. Oh my Mama.. I’m sorry, I’m so sorry. I am so sorry,” Beckinsale wrote.

