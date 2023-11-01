AD
Rev Rock Report

Kate Bush announces catalog reissue series

todayNovember 1, 2023

Kate Bush is capping an eventful couple years with a new catalog reissue series.

The “Running Up That Hill” artist is reissuing each one of her albums on vinyl and CD. Her 1985 effort Hounds of Love, which includes “Running Up That Hill,” will also be available as a special edition Baskerville Edition, which comes with updated artwork and a solar-powered LED light, as well as the Lost at Sea box set, which relates to the themes of the album’s second half.

Bush has also shared an unboxing video for the Baskerville Edition, which calls back to the inspiration behind the Hounds of Love song “Cloudbusting.”

You can preorder your albums of choice now via Bush’s website, which has been newly updated in conjunction with the reissue series.

Bush saw renewed interest in her music after “Running Up That Hill” was used in the fourth season of Stranger Things. The resurgence of the single, which hit #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2022, was so huge that the normally press-shy Bush even gave a rare interview.

Meanwhile, Bush is among the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees. The induction ceremony takes place on Friday, November 3, in Brooklyn, New York, though there’s been no announcement yet about whether Bush will attend.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

