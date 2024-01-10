AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Kate Bush pays tribute to late collaborator Del Palmer

todayJanuary 10, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ZIK Images/United Archives via Getty Images

Kate Bush has paid tribute to her longtime collaborator Del Palmer, who passed away earlier in January at age 71.

Palmer contributed to albums including 1985’s Hounds of Love, 1989’s The Sensual World, 1993’s Red Shoes and 2005’s Aerial, mostly as a bassist and engineer. You can hear his bass on Bush’s hit “Running Up That Hill.”

In a statement posted to her website, Bush, who was also in a relationship with Palmer into the ’90s, writes, “It’s hard to know what to say… He was a big part of my life and my work for many years.”

“It’s going to take a long time to come to terms with him not being here with us,” Bush continues. “He was incredibly creative — talented in lots of different ways. He was a brilliant musician, bass player, a great artist — he was always drawing. Once he covered a whole recording consul in cartoons. It took him days and it looked absolutely stunning. He taught himself to be a recording engineer, engineering several of my albums and later releasing his own.”

Bush concludes, “I’m going to miss him terribly.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%