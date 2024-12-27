AD
Buck Country Music News

Katelyn Brown, Bunnie Xo, Alana Springsteen + more added to Nashville’s NYE special on CBS

todayDecember 27, 2024

CBS

Singers, comedians, actors and more have joined the lineup for CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

Katelyn Brown will perform onstage with her husband, Kane BrownAlana Springsteen will sing with Keith Urban; and Jelly Roll‘s wife, Bunnie Xo, will make a special appearance. 

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and Young Sheldon actor Montana Jordan, and comedians Bert Kreischer and Leanne Morgan are also set to take the stage.

The star-studded five-hour special will feature performances from Urban, who will also host, as well as Jelly, Kane, Luke BryanChris StapletonLainey WilsonLuke CombsEric ChurchMiranda LambertPost MaloneParker McCollumTyler HubbardShaboozeyZach Top and Brittney Spencer.

Additionally, Dustin Lynch and news anchor Lonnie Quinn will serve as New York correspondents.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash airs Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

