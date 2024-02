AD

Posted: Feb 17, 2024

Story courtesy of the SCAC

KERRVILLE, TX:¬†Katherine Bergeron of Schreiner Women’s Tennis, a first-year from San Antonio, Texas, has been selected the SCAC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for matches played from Monday, February 5 to Sunday, February 11.

Bergeron¬†picked up the match-clinching victory in Friday’s 5-4 victory over LeTourneau. Bergeron earned the hard-fought, come-from-behind 2-6, 6-2, 10-8 victory at No. 6 singles over Emma Boulanger.

To view the full SCAC article (Click Here)