Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau step out as a couple in Paris

Katy Perry attends the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon & Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show in Beverly Hills, April, 2024 (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau‘s relationship seems to be “roaring” along: The two stepped out together as a couple in Paris.

TMZ had photos of the two walking out of the famed Crazy Horse Paris cabaret club hand-in-hand and smiling on Oct. 25, which happened to be Katy’s birthday.

The two were first rumored to be dating in July, when they were seen sharing a meal at a restaurant in Montreal. Then, photos appeared of the two smooching on a yacht off the California coast.

Katy and her fiancé Orlando Bloom, the father of her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, split in June. Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire, broke up in 2023 after 19 years of marriage.