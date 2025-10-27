AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau step out as a couple in Paris

todayOctober 27, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Katy Perry attends the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon & Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show in Beverly Hills, April, 2024 (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau‘s relationship seems to be “roaring” along: The two stepped out together as a couple in Paris.

TMZ had photos of the two walking out of the famed Crazy Horse Paris cabaret club hand-in-hand and smiling on Oct. 25, which happened to be Katy’s birthday. 

The two were first rumored to be dating in July, when they were seen sharing a meal at a restaurant in Montreal. Then, photos appeared of the two smooching on a yacht off the California coast.

Katy and her fiancé Orlando Bloom, the father of her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, split in June. Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire, broke up in 2023 after 19 years of marriage.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%