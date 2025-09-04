AD
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split was amicable — according to his ex-wife

todaySeptember 4, 2025

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March, 2025 (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are no longer engaged. But according to Orlando’s ex-wife, they — along with her — are all still “one big happy family.”

Miranda Kerr, who was married to Orlando from 2010 to 2013 and shares son Flynn Bloom with him, told an Australian radio station, “I love them both. I actually just saw them both. … We were celebrating [their daughter] Daisy‘s birthday.” Daisy turned 5 on Aug. 26.

Miranda went on to relate how she, Katy and Orlando posed for a photo together while at the party: “It was kinda funny … Orlando and then his two exes on the side. And we all had such a big smile on our faces, you know? We’re one big happy family, as always.”

She said Katy is “amazing,” adding, “I love her — and him, obviously.”

While she didn’t answer the deejay’s question about “what happened” between Katy and Orlando, she did discuss how she and Orlando, and now Orlando and Katy, have kept things amicable.

“Honestly, when you have children, it shouldn’t be any other way. It needs to be harmonious,” she said. “They’re going to be in your life for the rest of your life, so just be peaceful.”

“If you do have animosity, it only hurts yourself,” she added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

