Music News

Katy Perry brings two fans in NASA outfits onstage at Lifetimes tour kickoff

todayApril 24, 2025

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Katy Perry

You’d think she’d want to play it down, but Katy Perry leaned into her much-criticized space trip Wednesday night in Mexico City during the first show of her Lifetimes tour.

Judging from the photos of fans that Katy posted on her Instagram Story, there were several who turned up to the concert wearing blue NASA space suits that looked like the one Katy donned during her Blue Origin space flight April 14. And according to E! Online, Katy brought two of them up onstage with her.

In fan-shot video, Katy tells the crowd, “I want these gentlemen to come on stage because they are dressed like my most current timeline.” You then see two men in space suits running onstage and dropping to their knees in front of Katy, before hugging her.

The concert, which included a stage shaped like an infinity symbol and plenty of futuristic-looking outfits, was divided into segments called Artificial, Woman’s World, Nirvana, Choose Your Own Adventure, Mainframe and Endgame, per Setlist.FM.

The set list featured hits like “Teenage Dream,” “Dark Horse,” “California Gurls,” “I Kissed a Girl,” “Wide Awake,” “E.T.,” “Part of Me,” “Roar” and, of course, “Firework.” Katy also took a fan request for “The One That Got Away.”

Meanwhile, Camila Cabello poked fun at the fact that Katy revealed the set list for the tour while she was floating in the space capsule. She posted a video of herself holding up dates for a European tour and captioned it, “didn’t have the budget to fly to space to promote my tour dates so I made this TikTok instead.”

But no harm was intended. She wrote in the caption, “@katyperry hehehe ily.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

