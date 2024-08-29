AD
Mike FM Music News

Katy Perry celebrates 4th anniversary of her most recent album

todayAugust 29, 2024

Capitol Records

Katy Perry‘s most recent album, Smile, came out on Aug. 28, 2020, and she celebrated its fourth anniversary by posting a video showing where she was on that day — in the hospital.

“Happy 4th birthday to my fifth album Smile. Where were you when this album came out?” Katy posted on her Instagram Story. “I’ll show you where I was … .”

Cut to a video of Katy eating some food while sitting in a hospital bed. Someone, possibly partner Orlando Bloom, asks off camera, “What day is it?” She replies, “It’s the day after I gave birth to Daisy Dove Bloom and it’s the day my 5th record comes out.”

Daisy’s birthday is listed online as Aug. 26, but the video is date-stamped Aug. 28. However, since we don’t know what time Daisy arrived or what time the video was taken — and because time seems to pass differently when you’re in the hospital — we’ll let the discrepancy slide.

Katy’s new album, 143, is due to be released Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

