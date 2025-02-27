AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Katy Perry comments on upcoming Blue Origin trip to space with ‘celestial sisters’

todayFebruary 27, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Jack Bridgland

It was announced Thursday that Katy Perry will be one of six women comprising the first all-female crew in space, on a mission this spring aboard the Blue Origin rocket to outer space. On Instagram, she’s explained a bit more about why she’s taking one huge step for female pop star kind.

“If you had told me that I would be part of the first ever all-female crew in space, I would have believed you,” she writes. “Nothing was beyond my imagination as a child. Although we didn’t grow up with much, I never stopped looking at the world with hopeful WONDER!”

“I work hard to live my life that way still, and I am motivated more than ever to be an example for my daughter that women should take up space (pun intended),” Katy continued.

“That’s why this opportunity is so incredible — so that I can show all of the youngest & most vulnerable among us to reach for the stars, literally and figuratively. I am honored to be among this diverse group of celestial sisters.”

The women who’ll be going into space with Katy are journalist Gayle King; journalist, author and pilot Lauren Sánchez, who is engaged to Blue Origin boss Jeff Bezos; former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe; bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen; and movie producer Kerianne Flynn.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%