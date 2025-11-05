AD
Katy Perry experiences disaster after disaster in ‘Bandaids’ video sneak peek

todayNovember 5, 2025

Katy Perry appears on ABC’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (Disney/Randy Holmes)

It looks like Katy Perry needed more than just a Band-Aid after she was done shooting her latest video.

In a preview of the clip for her new song, “Bandaids,” Katy experiences disaster after disaster. She gets her hand caught in a garbage disposal. She sits on a tree branch and plunges to the ground after sawing off the wrong end of it. She face-plants at the top of an escalator and sits outside of a cafe as its windows explode, throwing glass everywhere.

She gets electrocuted while walking past some gas tanks, then gets hit by a log that falls off a truck in front of her car. Finally, she’s seen lighting a cigarette, and half the block blows up in a fiery explosion.

Fans were complimentary about the sneak peek, comparing it to the Final Destination movies. The video debuts Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. It marks Katy’s first new music since the release of her album 143. The song itself also comes out Thursday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

