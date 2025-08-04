AD
Mike FM Music News

Katy Perry fan passes out onstage … but she’s OK

todayAugust 4, 2025

Meeting your favorite singer can be overwhelming — especially with thousands of people watching you — so maybe it’s not surprising that a young fan passed out at Katy Perry‘s concert in Detroit Sunday after Katy invited her onstage.

Video posted by MLive, a Michigan news site, shows the young fan, McKenna, joining Katy onstage with a few other fans to play shakers during “The One that Got Away.” After hugging Katy, she follows the singer over to where the other fans are standing.  As Katy hands her a shaker, McKenna collapses to the floor.

Katy immediately kneels next to McKenna as several other people surround the group to check her vital signs, and the crowd starts changing “McKenna! McKenna!”

According to Billboard, Katy then hugged the other fans and led them in a prayer, during which she said, “Dear God, we pray for McKenna, that she will come back fully and brighter and better than ever. Amen.”  She added, “It’s so much. Sometimes you’re so brave and you can get on stage, and it’s overwhelming. I understand that feeling.”

MLive wrote in the comments of its video, “Later in the show, while singing ‘Roar,’ Perry told the crowd the young girl was doing great.”  Billboard reports it also confirmed that McKenna was fine.

Katy’s Lifetimes tour continues Monday night in Toronto; it’s scheduled to wrap up in December in Dubai.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

