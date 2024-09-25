AD
Katy Perry is starting the “rollout” of her Lifetimes Tour with Australia dates

todaySeptember 25, 2024

Capitol Records

Katy Perry promised a tour in support of her new album, 143, and she’s confirmed the first official dates for it.

Katy has set a series of shows in Australia for June 2025 — she’ll perform at arenas in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. “Super keen to start the rollout of the THE LIFETIMES TOUR by officially announcing the Australia shows,” she wrote on Instagram. “143 is a party and you’re all invited! Stoked to see you in June 2025, Get ready for a high energy singalong to alllllll your faves.”

Katy is currently in Australia ahead of her performance at Saturday’s AFL Grand Final, which is the equivalent of the Super Bowl for the Australian Football League. Australian-rules football is more like American football than soccer: it’s a contact sport where players can use their hands to move the ball and tackling is allowed.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

