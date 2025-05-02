AD
Mike FM Music News

Katy Perry jokingly comments on parody article making fun of her: ‘Do better, ‘The Onion’!’

todayMay 2, 2025

Background
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Katy Perry

Never let it be said that Katy Perry doesn’t have a sense of humor about all the hate she’s been getting online lately.

First, Katy wrote an earnest message in the comments section of a fan account, saying, “Please know I am ok … when the ‘online’ world tries to make me a human Piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways.” But then she decided to have a little fun.

Parody publication The Onion shared an Instagram post showing a photo of Katy with the headline, “Katy Perry Teases New Single ‘Stop Making Fun of Me.'” The caption had the fake article, which reads, in part, “Revealing to fans that the track was about an issue deeply important to her, singer-songwriter Katy Perry teased a new single Thursday by releasing a short clip of a song titled ‘Stop Making Fun Of Me.'”

“‘Working with Dr. Luke on my fav single in years – this is for the ladies out there who can’t catch a goddamn break even though they’re seriously trying their best,’ said Perry,” the fake article continued, reporting that the lyrics of the nonexistent song are “I’m not messing around anymore/ You’re killing my self-esteem with these cruel comments/ And it really hurts.”

In the comments of The Onion‘s post, Katy wrote, “this photo is clearly photoshopped I would never let my Botox go that long, do better The Onion!”

In case you’re unaware, Katy’s been dragged online for her participation in the Blue Origin space flight, the fact that she worked with controversial producer Dr. Luke on her latest album, 143, and for her dance moves on her current Lifetimes tour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

