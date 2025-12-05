Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau pose for photo with former Japanese prime minister, wife

Katy Perry performs at Unipol Arena, Nov. 2, 2025, in Bologna, Italy. (Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are globe-trotting together and meeting important figures along the way.

Perry and Trudeau posed with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife in a photo posted to social media on Thursday by the former Japanese leader.

The prime minister referred to Perry as Trudeau’s “partner” in a social media post about the meeting.

“Former Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau visited Japan with his partner and joined my wife and me for lunch,” wrote Kishida, in a caption translated from Japanese to English.

“During his time as prime minister, we met multiple times as fellow leaders, and when I visited Canada, we worked together to strengthen bilateral relations, including formulating the ‘Japan-Canada Action Plan,’ sweating it out side by side,” he continued.

Trudeau responded to the photo on social media, adding, “Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone.”

Kishida served as the 100th and 101st prime minister of Japan, serving from October 2021 until October 2024. Trudeau resigned as Canada’s prime minister earlier this year after serving a decade in the role.

Trudeau and Perry have not publicly commented on their relationship.

Perry recently split from Orlando Bloom, with whom she had been in a relationship since 2016 and to whom she became engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

In June, People reported that Perry and Bloom have “gone their separate ways” after a nearly decade-long relationship.

The pair welcomed their first child together, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020.

Trudeau announced his separation from his then-wife Sophie Trudeau in August 2023. They had been married since 2005 and share three children together — Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien Trudeau.