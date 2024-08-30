AD
Mike FM Music News

Katy Perry looked to her family for help creating new ice cream flavor

todayAugust 30, 2024

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Katy Perry is looking to her loved ones for feedback.

The pop star collaborated with McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams for a new ice cream flavor called Baby You’re a Firework Blue Raspberry. She told E! News she got help from fiancé Orlando Bloom and daughter Daisy Dove while perfecting the recipe.

“My family were definitely my focus group,” Katy said. “We went through three rounds of taste tests before landing on the final recipe!”

The final flavor ended up as blue raspberry ice cream swirled with homemade raspberry jam and rainbow sprinkles. Katy teased that the dessert is so good, they served it at Daisy’s fourth birthday party. “Let’s just say there was ice cream involved,” Katy said.

This new sweet treat endeavor is not just ice cream for ice cream’s sake. Ten percent of all proceeds of the flavor will go to Katy’s Firework Foundation, which sets out to empower children through the arts and the outdoors.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

