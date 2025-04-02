Katy Perry looking forward to ‘glam’ space trip: ‘We are going to put the a** in astronaut’

Celeste Sloman for ELLE

Katy Perry will be shooting across the sky for real later in April: she’ll be one of six women going into space on the rocket ship New Shepard, owned by Jeff Bezos‘ Blue Origin. And even though the trip will only last 11 minutes, Katy is determined to look good while doing it.

All six women spoke to ELLE about the flight. When the mag notes that it’ll be the first time anybody has gone to space with “their hair and makeup done,” Katy replies, “Space is going to finally be glam. Let me tell you something. If I could take [a] glam [team] up with me, I would do that. We are going to put the ‘a**’ in astronaut.”

The signer claims she has no fear about the trip, which will allow the women to experience weightlessness.

“I don’t have any time to be nervous; I ain’t got time to be worried,” says Katy, who’ll be launching her Lifetimes tour soon after the flight. “I’m going to feel something when they go, ‘10, 9, 8, 7,…’ but until then we’ve got stuff to do. We’ve got business to handle.”

Katy says she’s dedicating her flight to her daughter, Daisy, noting she wants to “inspire her to never have limits on her dreams and show her that any type of person can reach their dreams — no matter your background, your ethnicity, your economic situation, or your education level. … But also to inspire a whole new generation and make space and science glam.”

As ELLE notes, it’s been more than 60 years since a woman went into space without men, and only 11% of those who’ve gone to space are female.

Says Katy, “Daisy wants to go, but she wants the rocket to be pink.”