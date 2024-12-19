AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Katy Perry releasing deluxe version of ‘143’ on Dec. 20

todayDecember 19, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Capitol Records

Katy Perry‘s latest album, 143, wasn’t exactly embraced with open arms when it came out in September, but she’s putting out a deluxe version of it on Friday.

She announced the project on her socials by writing, “The metamorphosis is complete 1432.” According to Apple Music, the expanded version of the album will arrive Dec. 20. It includes two of the three songs that she put on the limited-edition digital version of the album called 143: I Love You More — which was released Sept. 23 — plus two additional tracks.

The four songs, which you can preview now, are “I Woke Up,” “No Tears for New Years,” “Has a Heart” and “OK.”

143 debuted at #6 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, but was the worst-reviewed album of Katy’s career. In addition, many fans criticized Katy for working with producer Dr. Luke, because of the allegations — which he has denied — that he sexually assaulted Kesha.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%