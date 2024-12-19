Katy Perry releasing deluxe version of ‘143’ on Dec. 20

Capitol Records

Katy Perry‘s latest album, 143, wasn’t exactly embraced with open arms when it came out in September, but she’s putting out a deluxe version of it on Friday.

She announced the project on her socials by writing, “The metamorphosis is complete 1432.” According to Apple Music, the expanded version of the album will arrive Dec. 20. It includes two of the three songs that she put on the limited-edition digital version of the album called 143: I Love You More — which was released Sept. 23 — plus two additional tracks.

The four songs, which you can preview now, are “I Woke Up,” “No Tears for New Years,” “Has a Heart” and “OK.”

143 debuted at #6 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, but was the worst-reviewed album of Katy’s career. In addition, many fans criticized Katy for working with producer Dr. Luke, because of the allegations — which he has denied — that he sexually assaulted Kesha.