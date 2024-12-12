Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Adam Lambert to guest judge new season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

MTV

The 17th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race premieres in January, and it’ll feature the first of several big-name music stars who’ll be guest-judging this season.

Katy Perry will be the guest judge on the Jan. 3 premiere on MTV, and you get a glimpse of her in the new trailer. Other guest judges this season, also seen in the trailer, include two other singers who know a thing or two about dressing outrageously: Adam Lambert and Sam Smith.

“She ate. She chewed. She swallowed,” says Katy in the trailer. “It was just insane watching you. You are a powerhouse,” says Sam. “It just looked rich. You looked expensive,” Adam says.

This year the eliminated queens get a chance to save themselves via a new twist: the Badonka Dunk Tank. Each queen will choose from 10 levers, and if they choose one of the levers that dunks judge Michelle Visage, they’ll get to remain in the competition.