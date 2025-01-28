AD
Mike FM Music News

Katy Perry says she can’t wait to see the world ‘through Daisy’s eyes’ during Lifetimes Tour

todayJanuary 28, 2025

Jack Bridgland

The last time Katy Perry toured North America was back in 2018, and things have certainly changed in her life since then, which is why she’s really looking forward to her newly announced Lifetimes Tour, which hits North America in May.

Since 2018, Katy has judged American Idol, released two more albums and welcomed daughter Daisy, who’s now 5, with her partner, Orlando Bloom. Katy, 40, tells Rolling Stone, “I’m excited to see this world tour through Daisy’s eyes. It’s like seeing Christmas in a whole different light. When you have a little kid, their eyes light up about the wildest things.”

“Can you imagine being happy about seeing an airplane in the sky? Look up into the sky and you see an airplane and you’re excited and happy?” she continues. “And you get a dopamine hit from that? That’s wild! Imagine how much I’ll be able to experience through her seeing all this. I’ll be living off of that energy.”

As for what fans can expect from the tour, which is in support of her album 143, she says, “It’s definitely going to hit on the whole lifetime thus far and celebrate the catalog.”

She explains, “I always remember the audience is a hybrid of different types of people. It’s Number One fans, and then it’s just voyeurs. It’s people that only know me for one song, and then people that know [deep cuts like] ‘Simple.’ It’s such a smorgasbord.”

That being said, Katy says fans will help decide which songs she plays, but didn’t go into detail as to how it would work. However, on her Instagram Story she reposted what looks like a filter from a fan site, where you can fill in the tracks you want to hear and then submit them. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

