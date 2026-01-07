AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Katy Perry shares cozy photo with Justin Trudeau in holiday photo dump

todayJanuary 7, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Katy Perry visits Louvre Abu Dhabi ahead of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Dec. 6, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Dave Benett/Getty Images for Experience Abu Dhabi)

The whole blended family thing seems to be working for Katy Perry, who recently shared a holiday photo dump featuring her, her current boyfriend and her ex-fiancé.

The photos and video document Christmas and New Year’s festivities, including decorations, a Christmas tree, crafts, her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom‘s Christmas list and a trip to the ballet. One video appears to show Katy and her ex, Orlando Bloom, ice skating with Daisy. Another photo shows a table set with place cards reading “Katy,” “Daisy, “Orlando” and “Flynn,” Orlando’s son from his previous marriage.

The photo dump also includes an image of a woman who appears to be Katy showing off a gold charm in the shape of a maple leaf, which appears on the Canadian flag. There’s also a photo of someone who appears to be her boyfriend, Justin Trudeau — the former prime minister of Canada — swimming in warm, tropical waters. The following photo shows Katy in a bathing suit, kissing Trudeau on what appears to be a boat floating in the same location.

In other Katy news, Billboard reports that her Lifetimes tour grossed an impressive $134 million, selling more than 1 million tickets across 91 shows. The tour also raised thousands for charity. More than $264,000 was donated to Katy’s Firework Foundation, which supports children from underserved communities. In the U.K., over $100,00 was raised for Music Venue Trust, which works to protect U.K. grassroots music venues.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%