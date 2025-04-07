Katy Perry, Sia perform at ‘Oscars of science’ ceremony

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Katy Perry and Sia, along with Oscar-winning actors, were among those who turned out Saturday night in California for an event sometimes called the “Oscars of science”: The Breakthrough Prize ceremony.

The Breakthrough Prize, created by tech titans including Sergey Brin and Mark Zuckerberg, gives six awards of $3 million annually to those doing outstanding work in the fields of mathematics, fundamental physics and life sciences.

Katy, who’s going to space April 14 aboard a Blue Origin rocket ship as part of an all-female mission, performed her hit “Firework” and Louis Armstrong‘s classic “What a Wonderful World” at the event. Sia, meanwhile, sang “Unstoppable.” You’ll be able to watch the whole ceremony on YouTube on April 12.

“so honored to bring my little bit of Firework frequency to a night dedicated to supporting some of the most brilliant minds in science making incredible, world changing breakthroughs!” Katy wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for having me.”

Other attendees included Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Drew Barrymore, Zoe Saldaña, Lizzo, Christina Aguilera, Lily Collins, Paris Hilton, Rob Lowe, Jessica Chastain, Seth Rogen, Jeremy Strong, Will.i.am, Alicia Keys and Jodie Foster.