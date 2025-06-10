AD
Mike FM Music News

Katy Perry stage invaded by TikTok prankster

todayJune 10, 2025

Nina Franova/Getty Images

Katy Perry probably got the scare of a lifetime on her Lifetimes tour when a man ran onstage during her Monday night show in Sydney, Australia, and refused to leave.

As fan-shot video shows, the man invades the stage while Katy is performing “Hot ‘N Cold,” runs up and hugs Katy, and then starts jumping up and down. Katy moves away from him and he starts doing The Floss, otherwise known as the Fortnite dance.

Security appears and attempts to move the man off the stage, but he doesn’t go quietly; they literally have to drag him away.

“There’s never gonna be another show like this, so just enjoy it, Sydney,” Katy tells the crowd.

As the security guards tries to lower the man off stage into the arms of another security guard, Katy screams, “What the hell is going on?” before resuming the song.

The Sydney Morning Herald later reported that the man is a serial prankster named Johnson Wen, known on TikTok as Pyjamamann. He’s known for sharing videos of himself invading stages during concerts or running onto the field during sporting events. He did the same thing to The Weeknd last year.

Local police told the paper that Wen was arrested and charged with entering enclosed land and obstructing a person in performance of work or duties. He was granted conditional bail and has to appear in court June 23. He was also banned from Sydney Olympic Park, the area where the concert took place, for six months.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

