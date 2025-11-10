AD
Katy Perry thanks fans for support of ‘vulnerable’ new single ‘bandaids’

todayNovember 10, 2025

Katy Perry ‘bandaids’ single (Cynthia Parkhurst)

Katy Perry says she really had to think about whether or not she was going to release her new single, “bandaids.”

In an Instagram post, Katy writes, “thank you for the love on bandaids… tbh I struggled for months with the idea of putting this song out… even after all these years it can be scary to be vulnerable.”

“[H]opefully the lyrics of this song resonate with someone going through what I have been through,” she adds. “And maybe they won’t feel so alone and will find the strength to keep going like I have.”

“bandaids” is a breakup song in which Katy sings, “It’s not what you did, it’s what you didn’t/ You were there, but you weren’tGot so used to you letting me downNo use tryna send flowers now.”

Katy doesn’t specifically say that the song is about her former fiancé, Orlando Bloom. However, in the song’s video, when she sings, “I would still do it all over again/ The love that we made was worth it in the end,” she looks down and sees a daisy growing through some rocks. This seems to be a reference to her daughter, Daisy Dove, who she shares with Orlando.

Katy is still out on her Lifetimes Tour, which officially wraps up conclude at in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 7.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

