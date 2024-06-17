AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Katy Perry ushers in new era with upcoming single, “Woman’s World”

todayJune 17, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Jack Bridgland

Katy Perry‘s new musical era is upon us.

The pop star has announced the upcoming release of her new single, “Woman’s World,” which arrives on July 11 at 7 p.m. ET. A music video for the song drops the next morning.

“Woman’s World” is the first single off of Katy’s new album, which currently has no title or release date. It’s available to presave now. Fans can also preorder the CD single or 7-inch vinyl versions of it.

Katy posted the single’s cover art to Instagram on Monday, along with a snippet of the new song. “GET READY TO POP OFF,” Katy wrote in her caption.

“Sexy, confident/ So intelligent/ She is heaven sent/ So soft, so strong,” Katy sings in the short clip.

In the cover art image, Katy stands wearing metallic armor-like pants over a white bikini.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%