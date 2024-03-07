AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Katy Perry’s “butterfly” lower back decoration isn’t real

todayMarch 7, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Katy Perry raised eyebrows at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 6 — not only with her daring outfit, but for the skin she showed as part of it.

Page Six reports that Katy’s skin-tight, red lace-up corset and matching skirt was by designer Ellie Misner, while her towering platform heels were by Vivienne Westwood. The skirt laced up the back and was strategically designed to show a slice of her bare booty, with a black thong peeking out.

Katy showed off the fit on Instagram and also included a close up of her lower back: It was decorated with a raised butterfly “tattoo” that looked like it had been carved into her skin and then scarred over. In reality, Page Six reports, it was a prosthetic by Emmy-winning make-up artist Hugo Villasenor.

Katy captioned her post, “you’re my butterfly, sugar, baby” — a line from the 2000 #1 hit “Butterfly” by Crazy Town.

The “Roar” singer attended the event to present the Executive of the Year award to her friend Michelle Jubelirer, the former chairman and CEO of her record label.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%