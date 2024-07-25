Katy Perry’s daughter has just started singing “Roar” — as well as one of her more risqué songs

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Katy Perry‘s daughter, Daisy Dove, who turns 4 in August, is getting to the age where she’s starting to realize that her mom isn’t just her mom — she’s “Katy Perry.”

Appearing on The One Show on the BBC Thursday, Katy told the hosts, “If I’m distracted or doing something, and she’s already said, ‘Mom! Mom! Mom!’ the third time she’ll go, ‘Katy Perry!’ And I’m like, ‘NO! Don’t call me that! … I will only ever be ‘Mommy’ to you! I earned this!”

Katy also revealed that Daisy has just started singing her hit “Roar.” “She’s belting it with her whole body,” Katy said.

“But on the flip side,” Katy admitted, “she’s also singing ‘Peacock.’ And now I know what every parent went through in 2008. And I’m sorry!”

In case you don’t recall, “Peacock” — which was on her 2010 album, by the way — is one long double entendre. Katy sings, “I wanna see your peacock-cock-cock … C’mon, baby, let me see what you hiding underneath/ Are you brave enough to let me see your peacock?/ Whatcha waiting for, it’s time for you to show it off.”

And then she sings, “Oh my god, no exaggeration/ Boy, all this time was worth the waiting/ I just shed a tear, I am so unprepared/ You got the finest architecture/ End of the rainbow-looking treasure/ Such a sight to see/ And it’s all for me.”

So, yeah, it’s no wonder Katy doesn’t want Daisy to sing that.