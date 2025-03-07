Keanu Reeves & Gard Hollinger; The Roku Channel

Keanu Reeves wants his new Roku docuseries Visionaries to make you go “Woah.”

Described as a “search for inspiration,” it stars Reeves and Gard Hollinger — his partner in ARCH, the motorcycle company they co-founded in 2011 — meeting creatives breaking new ground in science, fine art, fashion, architecture and more.

“In some cases, either Keanu or I had some awareness of who these people were or somebody we knew did. And then, in many cases, research brought us people we thought were interesting,” Hollinger says of selecting creators for the show.

“It was also part of the early investigation of, like, what would we be interested in?” Reeves adds. “So it was like tech, the arts, architecture, creativity. I mean, the thing was just creativity.”

“Hopefully people enjoy this show … and we get to continue to tell and introduce and spend time with more people,” Reeves says of additional seasons. Hollinger hopes the show “inspires some people to pursue their own creativity.”

But with his day job as a movie star, how does Reeves fit in his work with ARCH and now this new series? “I don’t know the ‘day job’ aspect of it,” he laughs. “I would say that this is part of the day job, too, and I’m really lucky to have this day job and I love it and I give it my all.”

And Reeves managed to add yet another line to his IMDB profile, making an uncredited appearance in the season 2 premiere of Apple TV+’s Severance as the voice of the office building the characters work in.

“It came out of the blue from [Severance creator] Ben Stiller,” says Reeves. “I guess he just had this vision of me performing that voice-over. And I was really glad he invited me. It was fun.”