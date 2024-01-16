AD
Keep warm with Paula Deen's gumbo

January 16, 2024

Getty Images

With the winter season in full swing, it’s time to cook up some Southern comfort food for you and your family. So what better meal to make than Paula Deen‘s chicken, sausage and okra gumbo?

Paula’s recipe serves 10 to 12 people and has a cooking time of four hours. In terms of ingredients, you’ll need boneless skinless chicken thighs, smoked andouille sausage, frozen chopped okra, celery, green bell pepper and more.

“Y’all, this Chicken, Sausage, and Okra Gumbo recipe is sure to leave you feeling warm, cozy, and satisfied,” Paula writes on Facebook.

You can find the full gumbo recipe now at Paula’s website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

