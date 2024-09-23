AD
Keira Knightley, Hannah Waddingham, Guy Pearce to star in Netflix thriller ‘The Woman in Cabin 10’

todaySeptember 23, 2024

Ruth Ware‘s bestselling novel The Woman in Cabin 10 is being turned into a star-studded thriller for Netflix.

The streaming service has announced Keira Knightley is joining Hannah Waddingham and Guy Pearce in the project, along with The Dark Knight‘s David Ajala, The Walking Dead veteran David Morrissey, Loki‘s Gugu Mbatha-Raw and The Gentlemen series’ Kaya Scodelario, among others.

The project has Knightley playing a journalist who finds herself in the center of a whodunnit. “While on a luxury cruise for a travel assignment, a journalist witnesses a passenger tossed overboard late one night, only to be told that she must have dreamed it, as all passengers are accounted for,” Netflix teases.

“Despite not being believed by anyone onboard, she continues to look for answers, putting her own life in danger,” it concludes.

The film has no drop date yet on the streamer.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

